Gillian Anderson Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Gillian Anderson, who can be seen on Netflix’s The Crown as Margaret Thatcher, has signed with UTA.

The Hollywood talent agency has signed the actress, who broke through in Fox’s The X-Files, in all areas. Deadline understands that Anderson had been without a U.S. agent but over the course of her career has been represented by WME and CAA.

It is a hot signing for UTA with Anderson scoring plaudits for her role in the British royal drama. She stars as the former Prime Minister alongside Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham-Carter in the fourth season of the show, which was created by Peter Morgan.

Anderson told Deadline earlier this year that she never hesitate at the prospect of playing a PM who many consider tyrannical. “No hesitation at all,” she said. “There are a few things in life where, if they come your way, you just know you have to say yes, before the fear says no. But certainly, as we got closer to filming, I almost died. My heart has never beat so fast in all of my life.”

Anderson is currently filming the third season of Netflix’s Sex Education. She plays Dr. Jean Milburn, a complicated therapist in the comedy drama. Elsewhere in TV, she is perhaps best known for her role as Special Agent Dana Scully, which earned her an Emmy, a Golden Globe and two Screen Actors’ Guild awards. She starred in over 200 episodes of Fox’s sci-fi drama between 1993 and 2002 as well as its 2016-2018 reboot. Other roles on the small screen include Bleak House, Hannibal, American Gods and War and Peace as well as mini-series Great Expectations and thriller The Fall.

On the film side, she has starred in The House of Mirth, The Mighty Celt, The Last King of Scotland, Johnny English Reborn, Shadow Dancer, Sold and Viceroy’s House as well as Crooked House alongside Christina Hendricks and Glenn Close and The Spy Who Dumped Me and The Sunlight Night.

She has also tread the boards with roles such as Margot Channing in Ivo van Hove’s West End adaptation of All About Eve as well as Blanche Dubois in Benedict Andrews’ production of A Streetcar Named Desire, earning her Olivier nominations for both performances. Other UK theatre credits include What the Night is For at the Comedy Theatre, The Sweetest Thing in Baseball at the Royal Court Theatre and A Doll’s House at the Donmar Warehouse.

Anderson will continue to be represented by the UK’s Independent Talent Group and Prosper PR.