German Studio Leonine Appoints Former Red Arrow Exec Nina Etspuler To Key Role

EXCLUSIVE: Growing German studio Leonine has confirmed the appointment of former Red Arrow Studios exec Nina Etspüler to the role of Head of Entertainment Development and revealed key details about her role.

Etspüler, the former Group Creative Director at Arrow, will join from 1 January, 2021 and will be tasked with shaping and coordinating the development of production brands i&u TV, Odeon Entertainment, and future non-fiction investments in formats.

In addition, she will establish a production brand for Leonine that develops entertainment and non-fiction formats by female execs and creatives in front of and behind the camera. She will report to CEO Fred Kogel.

At Red Arrow, Etspüler was responsible for global format and content development as well as acquisitions and the international market. She was helped develop and roll out formats including Old People’s Home For 4 Year Olds, Kiss Bang Love, Buying Blind – Das Hauskauf Experiment and Look Me In The Eye.

Prior to Red Arrow she was an independent producer at Florida Entertainment and before that spent more than ten years at ProSieben and Sat.1, responsible for formats including Elton Vs Simon, ComedyStreet and Rent A Pocher.

Kogel said: “With Nina Etspüler we have won an outstanding creative talent for Leonine – my preferred candidate. She combines a great sense for successful formats with outstanding contacts and impressive expertise in production. We are pursuing a European growth strategy in the production area and Nina, with her national and international orientation, is the ideal professional for this position. In addition, our common goal is to champion the many talented women in show entertainment by offering them opportunities for continued advancement. Germany still has huge development potential in this area.”

Etspüler commented: “In my opinion Leonine is one of the most attractive and ambitious players in the European media landscape. I am very much looking forward to the many exciting tasks that lie ahead of me in this dynamic company and to empower female talents in entertainment and non-fiction by offering them a platform to excel.”

Growing studio Leonine is also in the process of hiring a head of sales.