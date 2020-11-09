Gerard Butler Returns For Action Sequel ‘Night Has Fallen’, Millennium Launches For AFM

Gerard Butler is confirmed for the next movie in the lucrative Has Fallen franchise.

Millennium will launch sales at the virtual AFM this week on Night Has Fallen, which will see Butler return as Mike Banning, a former Army Ranger who worked as a protective agent for the Secret Service.

Robert Kamen will script along with Ric Roman Waugh set to direct. Producers are G-BASE’s Alan Siegel and Gerard Butler, Eclectic Picture’s Heidi Jo Markel, Les Weldon and Millennium Media’s Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger, and Yariv Lerner. Executive producers on behalf of Millennium Media are Avi Lerner, Trevor Short and Boaz Davidson.

Pic will be filmed at Millennium Media’s Nu Boyana Studios in Bulgaria. Olympus Has Fallen, London Has Fallen and Angel Has Fallen have taken more than $520M at the global box office.

