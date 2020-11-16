Click to Skip Ad
George R.R. Martin-Backed Meow Wolf Hires Former HBO & DreamWorks Exec As Chief Technology Officer

Barbara Ford Grant
Barbara Ford Grant/Meow Wolf

EXCLUSIVEMeow Wolf, the Santa Fe-based arts and entertainment company whose backers include George R.R. Martin (Game of Thrones), has brought on Barbara Ford Grant as its new chief technology officer.

Ford Grant is working to develop a mixed-reality platform and will oversee Meow Wolf’s platform and IT divisions. She was previously SVP Digital Production Services at HBO, where she oversaw studio production, post-production operations and next-gen technologies. She also worked at Digital Domain, Sony Pictures Imageworks and DreamWorks Animation. Credits include Game of Thrones, Maleficent and Alice In Wonderland. She was most recently a strategist consultant for Disney, focusing on innovation.

Meow Wolf is well known in New Mexico for buzzed-about interactive installation House of Eternal Return in Santa Fe. In early 2021, they will be opening their second permanent exhibition, Omega Mart, in Las Vegas and opening their third installation in Denver late 2021. Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is Chief World Builder for the company.

“I’m excited to be joining such a creative and passionate team,” said Barbara Ford Grant. “I was immediately drawn to Meow Wolf’s connected spaces that mix physical and digital reality. I love how they invite visitors to share collective experiences across platforms while owning their own individual journey.”

“Barbara’s role aligns with our vision of creating a global platform for creative experiences and social change through empowering diverse voices from around the world,” said Jim Ward, chief content officer and co-CEO of Meow Wolf. “We’re thrilled to have her leading the development of our experience marketplace, which will champion creative activism and social entrepreneurship through co-creation with our participants.”

