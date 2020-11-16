George R.R. Martin-Backed Meow Wolf Hires Former HBO & DreamWorks Exec As Chief Technology Officer

EXCLUSIVE: Meow Wolf, the Santa Fe-based arts and entertainment company whose backers include George R.R. Martin (Game of Thrones), has brought on Barbara Ford Grant as its new chief technology officer.

Ford Grant is working to develop a mixed-reality platform and will oversee Meow Wolf’s platform and IT divisions. She was previously SVP Digital Production Services at HBO, where she oversaw studio production, post-production operations and next-gen technologies. She also worked at Digital Domain, Sony Pictures Imageworks and DreamWorks Animation. Credits include Game of Thrones, Maleficent and Alice In Wonderland. She was most recently a strategist consultant for Disney, focusing on innovation.