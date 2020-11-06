Geoffrey Palmer Dies: ‘As Time Goes By’, James Bond & ‘Paddington’ Actor Was 93

Geoffrey Palmer in 'As Time Goes By'

Geoffrey Palmer, the prolific British film and TV actor, has died at the age of 93.

His death was confirmed by the BBC, which was home to As Time Goes By, the comedy in which he starred alongside Judi Dench. Palmer’s agent told the BBC that he died peacefully at home.

As Time Goes By ran for more than a decade on the BBC, but Palmer appeared in a huge number of other TV shows and movies throughout a career that began in the 1950s.

He was reunited with Dench in James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies, while his range is demonstrated in other credits including Doctor Who, The Legacy of Reginald Perrin, Parade’s End and The Hollow Crown. More recent roles included appearing in Paddington.

In 2004, Palmer was honored by Queen Elizabeth II with an Order of the British Empire.

Below is a selection of tributes paid to Palmer:

We are saddened to hear of the death of actor Geoffrey Palmer. pic.twitter.com/HcgiAH8Tf1 — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) November 6, 2020

The flight path gag wiping out the lines of Reggie Perrin’s brother in law is one of my favourite running gags in comedy. RIP to the brilliantly funny Geoffrey Palmer. https://t.co/lfreKA4HcK — edgarwright (@edgarwright) November 6, 2020

We’re sad to report the death of Geoffrey Palmer, who starred in The Silurians, The Mutants and Voyage of the Damned 💙💙 https://t.co/6bH1uJLceI pic.twitter.com/4lmX9McNIC — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) November 6, 2020