Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Jane Tranter, Ruth Wilson On Why Covid Will Bring “Brooding Anxiety” To ‘His Dark Materials’ & Their Plans To Shoot Season 3 Next Spring

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Geoffrey Palmer Dies: ‘As Time Goes By’, James Bond & ‘Paddington’ Actor Was 93

Geoffrey Palmer, As Time Goes By
Geoffrey Palmer in 'As Time Goes By' BBC

Geoffrey Palmer, the prolific British film and TV actor, has died at the age of 93.

His death was confirmed by the BBC, which was home to As Time Goes By, the comedy in which he starred alongside Judi Dench. Palmer’s agent told the BBC that he died peacefully at home.

As Time Goes By ran for more than a decade on the BBC, but Palmer appeared in a huge number of other TV shows and movies throughout a career that began in the 1950s.

He was reunited with Dench in James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies, while his range is demonstrated in other credits including Doctor Who, The Legacy of Reginald Perrin, Parade’s End and The Hollow Crown. More recent roles included appearing in Paddington.

In 2004, Palmer was honored by Queen Elizabeth II with an Order of the British Empire.

Below is a selection of tributes paid to Palmer:

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad