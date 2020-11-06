‘Gentleman Jack’: Lookout Point Begins Shooting Season 2 Of BBC/HBO Drama

Lookout Point has begun shooting Season 2 of Suranne Jones’ BBC/HBO period drama Gentleman Jack amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Season 2 will again use the real-life diaries of Anne Lister as its source, with writer Sally Wainwright basing the series in historical fact and the five million words Lister wrote in her journals.

Production is taking place in Yorkshire, England, under local coronavirus safety protocols, with series regulars including Gemma Whelan, Gemma Jones and Timothy West returning. Joanna Scanlan (No Offence) will join Season 2 in the role of Lister’s outrageous former lover Isabella ‘Tib’ Norcliffe.

“I’ve been in a little bit of heaven once again spending so much time deep in Anne’s diaries as I’ve written the scripts, and can’t wait to see the fabulous, joyous magic and detail that Suranne and Sophie will bring to it all,” said Wainwright.

Executive producers are Wainwright, Jones, Faith Penhale, Will Johnston and Ben Irving. The producers are Phil Collinson and Stella Merz, while Edward Hall, Amanda Brotchie and Fergus O’Brien direct.