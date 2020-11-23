‘Gentefied’ EP Aaliyah Williams Inks First-Look Deal With CBS Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Producer Aaliyah Williams has signed a first-look deal with CBS Studios under her Just A Rebel production company. With the new deal, Williams brings her commitment to storytelling centering Black women.

Williams has a slate of multiple projects in development. Most recently, Williams executive produced the Netflix dramedy Gentefied from Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez. The series first came to light at Sundance when it was introduced as a digital series. Williams developed and produced the series while working as an executive at MACRO. The series was renewed for a second season in May.

Last year, she optioned the critically acclaimed The Wide Circumference of Love by Marita Golden to continue to adapt as a one hour drama.

“I am thrilled to join the CBS Studios creative family,” said Williams. “CBS’ commitment to telling untold stories and creating a television landscape that better reflects humanity aligns with Just A Rebel’s core mission. I am excited to continue my creative pursuits with such a rich foundation and home.”

Williams’ producing credits include the upcoming Netflix film Really Love starring Kofi Siriboe, Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing, Uzo Aduba and Michael Ealy. The pic recently won a Special Jury Recognition for Acting at the 2020 SXSW Film Festival. Williams is also teaming with writer Kimberly Walker and director Tiffany Johnson (Black Monday) on the coming of age feature, The Last Class. In addition, Williams regularly contributes to efforts such as Film Independent’s Project: Involve and The Ron Brown Scholar Program.

She is repped by ICM and Rain Management.