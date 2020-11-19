Genre Film Consulting Firm Blood Oath Launches With Chamber Thriller ‘Old Man’ & Horror ‘Slashman’

EXCLUSIVE: A group of horror veterans are partnering to launch Blood Oath, a consulting firm targeting the horror and independent genre world.

The company is aiming to be a one-stop shop for filmmakers and producers across all facets of the genre film landscape, from development to casting, budgeting and financing, all the way through delivery and promotion.

The team is comprised of: Paper Street Pictures’ producers Aaron B. Koontz (The Pale Door) and Ashleigh Snead (The Ranger), casting director David Guglielmo (The Standoff At Sparrow Creek), Film Bridge International’s Jordan Dykstra (Trick), festival programmer and public relations specialist Logan Ann Taylor (Fantastic Fest), and acquisitions/distribution vet Brandon Hill (Nightmare Cinema) who was previously at Cranked Up and Fangoria and has recently joined Cinedigm. The execs are based in Los Angeles, New York, and Austin, TX.

It is launching with two initial projects. Chamber-thriller Old Man is being helmed by director Lucky McKee and will star Stephen Lang. Shoot is set for January in upstate New York. Also on the roster is the previously unannounced Slashman, a high concept, post-modern horror from screenwriters Kathy Charles (Jakob’s Wife) and Edwin Cannistraci (the upcoming The Man In A Box), from a story by David Guglielmo and Nick Chakwin.

“We’re a group of passionate cinephiles that represent not only the tastes and curation needed to make a successful genre film, but also the business acumen and trustworthiness that comes from like-minded individuals who value transparency and a filmmaker first mindset,” said the co-founders in a joint statement.