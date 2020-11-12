‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Lena Headey’s Peephole Productions Strikes First-Look Deal With Platform One Media

EXCLUSIVE: Platform One Media has struck a first-look deal with Peephole Productions, the production company run by Game of Thrones star Lena Headey.

The Boat Rocker company will work with actor, who played Cersei Lannister in the hit HBO drama and also recently starred in Fighting with my Family, to develop scripted and unscripted TV and digital projects.

Headey, who recently wrapped action thriller Gunpowder Milkshake directed by Navot Papushado and has joined the voice cast of sci-fi animation series New-Gen, based on the Marvel comic book series, will executive produce on all projects under the deal with Platform One Media.

Peephole Productions co-produced Headey’s BAFTA-nominated short The Trap and will produce the feature length version in 2021.

It is the latest first-look deal struck by Platform One Media, which is run by Chairman and CEO Katie O’Connell Marsh. The firm has inked deals with Dakota Johnson and Ro Donnelly’s TeaTime Pictures, Jennifer Fox Productions and previously Laura Dern’s Jaywalker Pictures.

The company recently optioned upcoming memoir Cult Following, from writer Bexy Cameron with Johnson and Riley Keough starring and produced with TeaTime Pictures and Keough and Gina Gammell’s Felix Culpa and is producing an adaptation of Hugh Howey’s sci-fi novel Beacon 23 with Spectrum Originals and AMC from Zak Penn.

It is also producing Invasion at Apple with Simon Kinberg and David Weil, Rust, starring Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney at Showtime and sold Rodeo Queens, with Johnson’s TeaTime Pictures, to Amazon.

“Whether she’s acting, directing, or producing Lena is an incredible talent and has a unique eye for curating a diverse slate that unlocks the power of great storytelling,” said O’Connell Marsh. “We look forward to working with Lena to build her company and develop material that speaks to her passion for challenging, thought-provoking and richly complex character narratives.”

“I am beyond excited to work with this incredibly collaborative group of people,” added Heady. “To get to do what you love with the support of such a great company is a dream come true. I am thrilled to get a chance to create projects in an environment like this one “

Headey is repped by CAA.