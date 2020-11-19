‘Friends’ Renewed By Nickelodeon For Nick At Nite

Friends will be returning to Nick At Nite. Nickelodeon has renewed the hit Emmy-winning sitcom from Warner Bros. TV for its nighttime programming block. The agreement is part of a multi-year, multi-series deal that includes several renewals of top-rated syndicated series from Warner Bros. Television that air across ViacomCBS’ portfolio of cable networks. Also included in the deal were the off-network cable premiere rights to TV’s number-one comedy series, Young Sheldon, scheduled to begin on Nick at Nite on Monday, Nov. 30.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 23, at 9 p.m. (ET/PT), Nick at Nite will feature Super-Stuffed Friends-Giving, with a lineup of classic Friends episodes airing throughout the week, and a marathon of Thanksgiving-themed episodes on Thursday.

Year to date, Nick at Nite ranks as cable’s top network with Women 18-49 and is also currently delivering its highest share of Adults 18-49 since 2017.



Friends, which debuted in 1994, follows the lives and loves of a close-knit group of friends while they navigate their way through their twenties living in New York City: siblings Ross (David Schwimmer) and Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), along with friends Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston).

Friends was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, who executive produced the series with Kevin Bright through Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.