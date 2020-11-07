Friday Ratings: WWE Pins Election Coverage To Take The Evening’s Honors

There was a brawl going on in the political arena, but Friday night viewers opted for the real thing, giving Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown the demo win for individual shows and the network.

This week’s SmackDown came in at an 0.6, which beat off challenges from the election results, which were still in doubt on Friday night. The matches were highlighted by a SmackDown Women’s Championship match between Bayley and Sasha Banks, which led to the official return of Carmella. The main event saw Jey Uso face off against Kevin Owens.

Elsewhere, ABC News ran a two-hour election special, bumping the popular Shark Tank from its normal time slot up to 10 p.m. The elections drew an 0.5, with Shark Tank an unusually low 0.3.

At CBS, Greatest #AtHome Videos had a solid 0.4 and the evening’s largest P2+ audience at 3114, followed by repeats of Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods.

NBC saw the season finale of American Ninja Warrior at an 0.5 rating in 18-49, with 2.8 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET. That generated NBC’s top 18-49 rating in the time slot, excluding sports, since May 22. That was followed by an NBC News one-hour election special, which drew an 0.4.

The CW had a 9:00 p.m. World’s Funniest Animals come in at an 0.1, sandwiched between Masters of Illusion reruns and a repeat of a WFA.