Friday Ratings: ‘Shark Tank’ Makes Triumphant Return To Its Regular Time Slot

A week after being bumped to 10 PM, ABC’s Shark Tank was back swimming in more familiar waters at 8 PM. The return proved fortuitous, as the show topped the evening’s demo wars with a solid 0.7 and the night’s largest total audience.

The win by Shark Tank and a strong 0.6 by newsmag 20/20 powered ABC to the network victory on the evening.

Elsewhere, Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown came in at an 0.6, as an unsanctioned match between Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso, as well as Sami Zayn defending his Intercontinental Championship against Apollo Crews highlighted the matches.

The 8th season premiere of The Blacklist on NBC delivered the top total viewer result in the time slot since May 15, and was the No. 2 show on the night in total viewers. The James Spader vehicle came in with an 0.4 rating in 18-49. That led into an 0.4 showing by Dateline to cap the network’s night.

CBS stayed with reruns of McGyver and Blue Bloods on the night after an 0.3 for Undercover Boss to start the evening.

At The CW, the iHeart Music Festival Night 1 had an 0.1, featuring remote performances by BTS, Alicia Keys, Migos and Coldplay, among others. The performances for the festival were filmed on stages in Los Angeles and Nashville.