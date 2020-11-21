Friday Ratings: Once Again, The Winner Is ‘Shark Tank’ Over The WWE SmackDown

Entrepreneurs topped wrestlers once again in the Friday night demo wars, as ABC’s Shark Tank came in with an 0.7 and the night’s biggest P2+ audience at 4080.

That topped the 0.6 of the WWE Friday Night SmackDown, which was highlighted by a contract signing between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. This was the final WWE television broadcast before WWE Survivor Series 2020.

Network honors were tied between Fox and ABC, both at an 0.6 in early results.

At NBC, the further adventures of Raymond Reddington in The Blacklist held steady from last week with an 0.4, while the network’s trailing Dateline newsmag also came in with an 0.4.

The CW had reruns sandwiching a new World’s Funniest Animals, which checked off an 0.1

CBS had a night of reruns.