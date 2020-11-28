Friday Ratings: Old Favorites In Holiday Specials Dominate The Evening

The oddest Thanksgiving in several centuries is in the rear-view mirror. So it’s not surprising that audiences sought a little comfort while confined to their homes, and turned largely to some old favorite holiday specials on Friday night.

There was, however, one big exception.

NBC had a one-two punch, leading with the Dr. Seuss classic How The Grinch Stole Christmas, which clocked in at an 0.7 to win the demo wars and also drew the largest P2+ plus audience at 3.74 million.

That was followed by The Minions Holiday Special on NBC, also scoring a solid 0.7. The characters from the Despicable Me film franchise appeared in four “mini-movie escapades” that spotlighted the antics of Bob, Kevin, and Stuart.

Rounding out the NBC night was Dateline, which came in with an 0.5 and held most of the total audience from earlier in the evening.

Elsewhere, Fox counter-programmed the family fun with the WWE Friday Night SmackDown, drawing an 0.6 of wrestling fans who witnessed a heart-warming steel chair attack between family members.

At ABC, Santa Claus is Coming to Town kickstarted the evening with an 0.5, but saw a two-hour 20/20 kicking in with an 0.4.

CBS had the venerable Frosty the Snowman (0.5) and its sequel, Frosty Returns (0.4), followed by a CBS News Sunday Morning: Pet Project, which scored an 0.3. A rerun of Blue Bloods capped the network’s night.

The CW had back-to-back segments of The World’s Funniest Animals, both at an 0.1, but climbed back with the special Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer, which hit an 0.2 in the cleanup spot of the evening.