‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Reunion Posts First Trailer, Reuniting Most Of Original Cast

There was laughter and fond remembrances on tap in the first trailer from HBO Max’s Fresh Prince of Bel Air reunion, released today.

Will Smith had the honor of posting the preview on his personal social media. The trailer shows Smith, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro and DJ Jazzy Jeff at the Banks’s Bel-Air mansion.

“You probably seen the picture: me with the whole ‘Fresh Prince’ cast,” Smith says via selfie-cam at the top of the teaser. “But you not ready for this trailer. You couldn’t be ready for this trailer. Happy Thanksgiving. … Thank you, Will. Yes, you’re welcome, Will.”