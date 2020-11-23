Hulu Strikes U.S. Deal For Frank Grillo Action Sci-Fi Movie ‘Boss Level’

EXCLUSIVE: Hulu has struck an eight-figure deal for U.S. distribution rights to the Joe Carnahan-directed action sci-fi movie Boss Level starring Frank Grillo, Naomi Watts, Mel Gibson, Will Sasso, Ken Jeong, Annabelle Wallis and Michelle Yeoh.

The completed film will debut as a Hulu Original in 2021 after the streamer finalized a deal in the low-eight-figure range, we understand.

Captain America and The Grey star Grillo leads cast as former special forces agent Roy Pulver, who is trapped in a time loop that constantly repeats the day of his murder. Pulver manages to uncover clues about a secret government project that could unlock the mystery behind his death but must find Colonel Ventor (Gibson), the head of the government program, while outrunning assassins determined to keep him from the truth, and save his wife (Watts).

Script comes from Carnahan, Chris Borey and Eddie Borey. Producers are WarParty Films (Grillo, Carnahan); Emmett/Furla Films (Randall Emmett, George Furla); Scott Free Entertainment (Ridley Scott); and The Fyzz Facility Pictures. CAA Media Finance brokered the deal with Hulu on behalf of the filmmakers.

It has been an interesting journey so far for the $45-budgeted film, which has been completed since early this year. The movie was initially sold to Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios in early 2018 but that deal wasn’t ultimately realized. There was a special screening for the film at the Arclight Cinemas in Los Angeles in February, attended by the likes of Walking Dead co-creator Robert Kirkman, and Highland has sold the movie well overseas with those markets awaiting the U.S. release.

Hulu’s roster of original films include splashy Sundance acquisition Palm Springs, Bad Hair, Run and Happiest Season.