‘Fox NFL Sunday’ Cast Removed From Pregame Show By COVID-19 Concerns

The Fox NFL Sunday cast has been removed from its usual studio pregame show today over COVID-19 concerns, Fox Sports announced.

Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan were swapped for Chris Myers, Charles Woodson and Reggie Bush. Fox said some of the replaced regular crew “will appear via remote.”

“In accordance with CDC guidance, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health safety guidelines — and out of an abundance of caution for our team — Sunday’s Fox NFL Kickoff and Fox NFL Sunday pregame shows from our Los Angeles studio will not include their regular casts,” Fox said in a statement.

The network did not say what caused the move, or whether anyone had caught the coronavirus.

Earlier in November, the entire on-air crew for Fox Sports’ college football pregame show Big Noon Kickoff was removed in a similar fashion, with COVID-19 concerns cited. The weekly show featured former players Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush and Brady Quinn, former college coach Urban Meyer, and host Rob Stone.