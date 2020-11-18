Fox Gives 2-Year Renewals To ‘25 Words Or Less’, ‘Dish Nation’, ‘Divorce Court’

Fox Television Stations has renewed syndicated mainstays 25 Words or Less, Divorce Court and Dish Nation through the 2022-2023 season.

In announcing the two-year renewals, Fox stations programming chief Stephen Brown said the company sees “nothing but growth ahead” for the slate of what he called “reliably strong, feel good programming.” In addition to the three shows being re-upped, Fox’s portfolio also includes the forthcoming new version of You Bet Your Life hosted by Jay Leno.

Hosted and executive produced by Meredith Vieira, 25 Words or Less had a successful test in summer 2018 before entering syndication in fall 2019. The half-hour game show is cleared in 98% of the U.S. and its ​executive producers include Lisa Kudrow, Dan Bucatinsky, Mary McCormack, Michael Morris, showrunner Michael Canter and Bruce Sterten, creator of the 25 Words or Less and Taboo board games. The show is produced by Dino Bones Productions and distributed by Fox First Run.

Divorce Court, now in its 22nd season, is the longest-running court show on TV. It features Judge Faith Jenkins pronouncing judgment in mediation on a range of divorce and domestic disputes. by Lincolnwood Productions and distributed by Fox First Run.

Daily comedy and entertainment strip Dish Nation, which premiered in 2011, has regional elements to it even though it airs across the country. On-air personalities include Atlanta’s Headkrack, Gary with da Tea, Da Brat, and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, as well as LA’s Sherri Shepherd with KLOS radio duo Heidi Hamilton and Frank Kramer and iHeartRadio’s Chuey Martinez.

Fox’s 29-station group includes stations in nine of the 10 top U.S. markets. Since the acquisition of 21st Century Fox assets closed in 2019, the revenue contribution of the station group has been even more vital to the financial well-being of Fox Corp. The company does not break out station group results, but the Television unit, which includes the stations as well as the Fox broadcast network and streaming service Tubi, had fiscal 2020 revenue of $6.7 billion.