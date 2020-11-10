Fox Developing Animated Workplace Comedy With ‘American Dad’ Co-Creator Mike Barker & Stoney Sharp

EXCLUSIVE: Fox continues to draw on animation as a major source of development with workplace comedy Greater Good from American Dad co-creator Mike Barker and Comedy Bang! Bang! director Stoney Sharp its latest bet.

The network has committed to a script for the animated comedy, which is being developed internally at Fox Entertainment. Barker and Sharp will act as writers and exec producers on the project.

It comes a day after Deadline revealed that The Simpsons and Bob’s Burger network was developing hybrid animated-single-cam comedy Demi-God with Bella and the Bulldogs writer Katie Greenway.

Greater Good asks whether the world is worth saving. Maybe? It’s a workplace comedy about an international team of highly qualified but socially remedial misfits working and living in a hi-tech laboratory in the middle of rural Oklahoma. The characters must navigate petty office politics and challenging interpersonal relationships in order to band together and save the world… for the Greater Good.

In addition to co-creating American Dad with Seth MacFarlane and Matt Weitzman, Barker has also written on Family Guy and Father of the Pride.

Sharp, as well as helming the IFC comedy, has directed episodes of Hulu’s I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman, ABC’s Broken and Billy on The Street.

Barker is repped by Management 360 and McKuin Frankel & Whitehead and Sharp is repped by Artists First, CAA and Cohen Gardner.