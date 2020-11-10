Fox Sets Winter Premiere Dates; ‘The Masked Dancer’, ‘Call Me Kat’ & ‘Last Man Standing’ Get Post-NFL Launches

Fox has unveiled the bulk of its winter 2021 schedule, featuring the network’s returning scripted series, which will roll out starting on Dec. 27.

As revealed in Fox’s World Series promo, The Prodigal Son is moving to Tuesdays, joining The Resident, as Monday becomes a 9-1-1-branded night featuring the mothership series and spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Fox is keeping its live-action comedy block on Thursday with the final season of Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing joined by newcomer Call Me Kat starring Mayim Bialik. Both sitcoms, as well as The Masked Singer spinoff The Masked Dancer, will get special premieres after an NFL doubleheader on Sunday.

The Masked Dancer will serve as a bridge between the two cycles of The Masked Singer on Wednesday. Its companion on the night is TBD. (Last Man Standing and Call Me Cat will be airing alongside unscripted veteran Hell’s Kitchen.)

The Fox premiere dates include: The Masked Dancer (Dec. 27) new series Call Me Kat (Jan. 3), Last Man Standing (Jan. 3) Hell’s Kitchen (Jan. 7), The Resident (Jan. 12) Prodigal Son (Jan. 12) 9-1-1 (Jan. 18) and 9-1-1: Lone Star (Jan. 18).

FOX WINTER 2020-2021 SCHEDULE WITH PREMIERE DATES

(Times for All-New Episodes are ET/PT Except as Noted)



Sunday, Dec. 27:

8-9 PM ET/5:00-6:00 PM PT — THE MASKED DANCER (Series Premiere) Live to all time zones



Sunday, Jan. 3:

8-8:30 PM — CALL ME KAT (Series Premiere)

8:30-9 PM — LAST MAN STANDING (Final Season Premiere)

9-9:30 PM — THE SIMPSONS (Special Time)

9:30-10 PM — BLESS THE HARTS (Special Time)



Wednesday, Jan. 6

8-9 PM — THE MASKED DANCER (Time Period Premiere)

Thursdays, beginning Jan. 7:

8-9 PM — HELL’S KITCHEN (Season Premiere)

9-9:30 PM — CALL ME KAT (Time Period Premiere)

9:30-10 PM — LAST MAN STANDING (Time Period Premiere)



Tuesdays, beginning Jan. 12:

8-9 PM — THE RESIDENT (Season Premiere)

9-10 PM — PRODIGAL SON (Season Premiere)



Mondays, beginning Jan. 18:

8-9 PM — 9-1-1 (Season Premiere)

9-10 PM — 9-1-1: LONE STAR (Season Premiere)



NEW SERIES DESCRIPTIONS



THE MASKED DANCER — Hosted by comedian/actor Craig Robinson (“Ghosted,” “The Office”) and featuring celebrity panelists Ken Jeong (THE MASKED SINGER, I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE), world-famous choreographer and singer Paula Abdul, actor and the former “Giraffe” Mask on THE MASKED SINGER Brian Austin Green and actress and singer Ashley Tisdale, THE MASKED DANCER will feature celebrity contestants shaking their tail feathers, while covered from head-to-toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities. Costumed celebrities will be joined on stage by masked partners and back-up dancers, as they perform a series of dances together; spanning from hip-hop to salsa, jazz to tap dancing and more. When it comes to dance styles, the sky is the limit. Each week, a series of clues will be sprinkled throughout packages, costumes and routines, leading the panelists one step closer to figuring out which famous faces are freestyling behind the masks. Between all of the celebrity competitors on the show, they’ve amassed more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy® Award wins, 20 Grammy® Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times Best-Selling Author titles, four Olympic gold medals and three Broadway show appearances. THE MASKED DANCER is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television and is based on the South Korean format, THE MASKED SINGER, created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp and distributed by MBC America. James Breen, Craig Plestis, Daniel Martin and Ellen DeGeneres are executive producers of the series. Breen will serve as showrunner.

CALL ME KAT — Based on the BBC UK original series “Miranda,” CALL ME KAT stars Mayim Bialik as a woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that she can still live a happy and fulfilling life despite still being single at 39. Which is why she recently spent her entire savings to open a cat café in Louisville, Kentucky. It was expected of KAT (Bialik) to be married with kids by now, but for many reasons, she’s still single – and totally fine with it. Of course, Kat’s mother, SHEILA (Emmy Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Swoosie Kurtz, “Mike & Molly,” “Sisters”), views her daughter’s single-hood as her own personal failure, but Kat remains determined to live a fulfilling life, and charts her own course to happiness. Working alongside Kat at the café are RANDI (Kyla Pratt, “One on One”), a confident millennial and self-proclaimed “non” cat person; and PHIL (Emmy Award winner Leslie Jordan, “The Cool Kids,” “Will & Grace”), who recently broke up with his longtime partner. Although Kat celebrates her independence, her single-forever plans may begin to veer off-course, when her former crush and good friend, MAX (Cheyenne Jackson, “American Horror Story,” “30 Rock”), returns to town and takes a job as a bartender at the piano bar across the street, working with his friend, CARTER (Julian Gant, “Good Girls”). CALL ME KAT is produced by That’s Wonderful Productions!, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Darlene Hunt is the executive producer and showrunner. Additionally, Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewak (That’s Wonderful Productions!), Mayim Bialik (Sad Clown Productions), Miranda Hart, Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios) and Beth McCarthy-Miller also serve as executive producers. McCarthy-Miller directed the series premiere.