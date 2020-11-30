‘Foster Friends’ Single-Camera Comedy From Chris Hazzard & Michael Fontana, Alloy, Warner Bros TV In Works At CBS

EXCLUSIVE: CBS is developing a single-camera comedy about foster parents and children from feature writers Chris Hazzard and Michael Fontana.

The network has put the half-hour Foster Friends into development with You and Gossip Girl producer Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television producing.

The show follows three foster-parent couples who team to adopt a sibling set of five children, resulting in three very different sets of parents trying to raise one group of kids.

The comedy was inspired by Hazzard’s experience as a foster parent.

Hazzard and Fontana will write and exec produce, with Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo also exec producing.

The writing duo recently wrote Lionsgate’s musical comedy Under Cover starring Zachary Levi and Cole Sprouse. Their original feature comedy Adulting was just set up at Sony with Studio 8 producing, and Amazon Studios recently optioned the rights to Ex-Mas, their feature comedy pitch based on Kate Brian’s 2009 book.

The latter project is also produced by Alloy, which is also making a new version of Gossip Girl and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin for HBO Max. The company is also developing an adaptation of Ibi Zoboi’s novel Pride with Snowfall writer Aziza Barnes and Insecure’s Natasha Rothwell for HBO.

Foster Friends is the latest comedy development set up by CBS for the 2021-22 season. The broadcaster recently handed a script commitment with penalty to How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings, a single-camera comedy inspired by TikTok star Sarah Cooper’s book, and is developing a doo-wop college comedy from Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin, creators of Sherman’s Showcase and South Side.

Hazzard and Fontana are repped by Anonymous Content and Morris Yorn.