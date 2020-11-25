Former Canal+, TF1 & M6 Execs Launch Paris-Based Production Company Taleseed

French execs Valérie Billaut, Stéphane Cadoch and Hugues Laigneau are launching Paris-based production company Taleseed.

Based at start-up campus Station F in Paris, the founders herald from French firms Canal+, TF1 and M6. The company will aim to work with producers and writers to develop, produce and distribute series, films and documentaries with strong international distribution value and overseas format potential for broadcasters and streamers.

The company also says that in due course it will “offer its services through a unique digital platform”.

Valérie Billaut, who will serve as co-founder and CEO, spent 20 years within the Canal+ and M6 media companies, as Director of Broadcasting, Co-productions and Content Acquisitions. She then worked as an advisor on the launch of an SVOD platform in Europe and helped with international negotiations for a U.S. studio.

Co-founder Stéphane Cadoch spent 10 years in corporate finance at Arthur Andersen and Crédit Lyonnais New York, and 10 years within the TF1 Group, in strategy, digital and as Director of TF1 Distribution. He then mentored start-ups in the fields of blockchain, SVOD and news.

Co-founder Hugues Laigneau held key positions within the TF1 Group, heading the Revenue Management of the advertising sales division, then as Marketing Director for Channels and Content, and finally as Digital Director. He then supported various media players, including start-ups working on issues related to industry digitization.