Former ‘Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk Jr. Shares His Covid-19 Experience

It was a different Thanksgiving for former Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr. The day marked his revelation on Instagram that he has caught Covid-19 and is dealing with the disease.

“Many of you have been wondering why we haven’t done Bachelor Brunch, why we’ve been so absent on social media and why I’m sitting like 25 feet away from the girls. It’s cause I actually tested positive for COVID.”

He continued, “It’s been rough. I gotta say it’s not been easy being separated. I’ve been on the other side of the house; Lauren (wife Burnham) has been really sweet, she’s keeping me fed. She just slides some food outside and then I go get it.”

On Friday, Luyendyk related his visit to a testing center.

“Still waiting… rapid tests are really hard to come by here (everyone is out of them) Had to go to an independent lab which charges $125,” he said. “They do 300 tests a day and run through them before lunch.”