‘For All Mankind’: Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña & Casey W. Johnson Join Cast As Regulars; Apple Reveals Season 2 Premiere Date

AppleTV+ revealed new details about Season 2 of its space drama For All Mankind.

The second season will premieres on Friday, February 19, with Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña and Casey W. Johnson joining the cast as series regulars. They join returning cast members Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Wrenn Schmidt, Jodi Balfour, Krys Marshall and Sonya Walger.

AppleTV+ also dropped first-look photos that tease what’s to come in Season 2. See them below.

Created by Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert, For All Mankind will see its second season pick up in 1983, at the height of the Cold War. The cast heads into space with even greater ambitions as the Soviet Union and the United States battle it out for control over lunar resources on the moon. As tensions rise, the various characters see the militarization of NASA impact their own lives, with the threat of a nuclear war looming.

Wu, whose credits include American Vandal and Holidate, will star as Kelly Baldwin, the daughter of Ed and Karen (Kinnaman and VanStanten). Peña, who has acted in The Post and Chemical Hearts, will play brilliant yet troubled engineer Aleida Rosales. GLOW and Rise‘s Johnson will star as Danny Stevens, the son of Gordo and Tracy (Dorman and Jones).

For All Mankind season two features ten new episodes, with each new installment airing weekly, every Friday only on AppleTV+. Moore, Nedivi and Wolpert executive produce with Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions. For All Mankind is produced by Sony Pictures Television

