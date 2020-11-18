Footage Films Sets ‘Power’ Star Cynthia Addai-Robinson To Star In Thriller ‘Always And Forever’

has tapped Power star Cynthia Addai-Robinson and Lauren London to star in the Always and Forever.

The psychological thriller follows the lives of four childhood friends who experienced trauma long ago at a summer camp. Determined to get past it, the group moves on with their lives, barely talking about what happened. Though it seems like the past is buried, it comes back to haunt them when an unidentified stalker comes for all of them, one by one.

The film also stars Robbie Jones, Loretta Devine, Rocsi Diaz, Wood Harris and Deborah Ayorinde. The film is written and produced by Christopher B. Stokes, who also executive produced alongside Rob Johnson and Patrick Johnson. Serving as producers are Marques Houston, Jerome Jones, Jarell Houston, Shondrella Avery, Patrick Johnson and Alana Brown.

“I was thrilled to be able to work with the one and only Miss Loretta Devine, someone who I truly respect and admire. Also, Lauren London who’s a great friend of mine. I am just overwhelmed and fortunate to be in a position where I can work with such veterans like Wood Harris,” Stokes said. “Being able to have a vision and see it carried out is why I love being a director. I get to do what I always dreamed of as a kid growing up watching Steven Spielberg. Working with true talent, doing what I love. Creating thrillers is my passion and I’m happy I can send people on a good rollercoaster ride with this one. Footage Films has so many great things to come, stay tuned.”