Florida Georgia Line Country Musical Movie In The Works With Monarch Media

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard with Florida Georgia Line performs during the Can't Say I Ain't Country Tour at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood in Atlanta.

EXCLUSIVE: Monarch Media has teamed with award-winning, record-setting country music duo Florida Georgia Line, made up of Tyler Hubbard and Brian “BK” Kelley, and award-winning director TK McKamy to produce an Untitled Country Musical feature film.

Monarch principals Steve Barnett and Alan Powell will produce. Hubbard and Kelley will executive produce along with Monarch principal Vicky Patel. McKamy will produce in some capacity and has an eye toward directing the film.

Hubbard and Kelley will create both original music and reimagine country music classics. Along with McKamy, they have worked closely with Powell and Barnett on the story for the film., which is being kept under wraps.

“There is a feeling that only a great country song can give you,” said Powell. “It can make you smile bigger or cry harder than any other genre and frankly, our goal is to create a film that captures those feelings and puts them on screen in a way that’s never been done before. We believe Florida Georgia Line is the best partner to do that and are thrilled to work with them on this project.”

“We are so excited to bring a wholly original country musical to the big screen for the very first time,” said Hubbard and Kelley in a joint statement. “In TK McKamy and the team at Monarch Media, we’ve found the perfect partners that will help us bring the emotion and storytelling of country music to the movies for the most passionate music fans in the world to enjoy.”

Hubbard and Kelley broke multiple records with their debut single Cruise in 2012, being the first-ever country music song to be Diamond-certified, and becoming the then-bestselling digital country music song of all time. The Grammy-nominated duo has gone on to release four studio albums, including their most recent, Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, and has won Country Music Association, Academy of Country Music and Billboard Music awards for their work.

Winner of multiple Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music awards, McKamy has created musical films for award-winning artists such as Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, Reba, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Little Big Town and Florida Georgia Line, to name a few. McKamy has also directed campaign spots for Nike, Coca-Cola and Verizon.