‘Floribama Shore’ Season 4 Production Suspended For 2 Weeks After Positive Covid-19 Test

EXCLUSIVE: Filming on MTV’s Floribama Shore was shut down on Wednesday for two weeks after a production team member tested positive for COVID-19. While a Season 4 renewal has not been announced, production on new episodes had been underway, which is not unusual for a hit MTV reality series.

After the positive Covid-19 test, the cast and crew have been quarantined for two weeks at Lake Havasu, AZ, where the new season is being shot. (The first two seasons of the series were filmed in Panama City Beach, FL, on the Florida-Alabama border. The show moved north to St. Pete Beach, FL in Season 3.

495 Productions, which prouces Floribama Shore, is said to be adhering to local, state and federal COVID-19 health and safety protocols, which triggered the production shutdown after the positive test.

A breakout in its 2017 launch, Floribama Shore has remained a solid ratings performer for MTV. Its third season premiered last November.

495 Productions Founder & CEO SallyAnn Salsano, who is behind MTV’s Jersey Shore franchise, and Drew Tappon serve as Executive Producers on Floribama Shore.