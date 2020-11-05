‘Flip Or Flop’ Starring Christina Anstead & Tarek El Moussa Renewed For Season 10 By HGTV

Just three weeks after its season 9 premiere, HGTV has renewed its hit series Flip or Flop, starring real estate and house flipping experts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead, for a tenth season. The 15-episode Season 10 is slated for premiere in late 2021.

The new season will continue to follow the divorced duo as they co-parent their two children and run a successful SoCal home reno and flipping business.

The current season of Flip or Flop has drawn more than 9.3 million viewers since premiere episode Thursday, Oct. 15 at 9 PM. So far this season, the series ranks as the No. 1 cable premiere among M25-54, upscale P25-54, upscale M25-54, Households and P2+ as well as the No. 2 cable premiere among P25-54, W25-54 and upscale W25-54 in Thursday prime, according to HGTV and Nielsen.

“Season by season, Flip or Flop grew into a television franchise that is an unstoppable force,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead are stars who appeal to a wide audience and their triumphs and challenges are real and relatable. Legions of fans continue to watch the evolution of their story to see how they handle whatever life throws at them next.”

Both Anstead and El Moussa also have solo series returning in 2021. El Moussa returns for a new season of Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa. The series follows El Moussa as he mentors real estate novices who want to learn the secrets of a successful flip. And Anstead will premiere a new 12-episode season of Christina On The Coast, which chronicles her personal and professional journey as she juggles a busy family life and a demanding design business