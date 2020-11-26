First Look At ‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ Draws Mixed Reviews, But Mostly Jokes

Paramount Pictures released the first look at its adaptation of the Scholastic’s popular children’s book Clifford the Big Red Dog and the large canine looked very red… or something close to it. As soon as the teaser trailer was dropped erupted with reactions — and not many of them were good.

Just search “Clifford” on Twitter and you will read the many reactions that range from creepy to hilarious. But the one thing was the look of the dog. Many were commenting about how the dog looked weird — but mostly the hue of red.

“I was trying to pin down what Clifford’s color reminds me of, and I figured it out: a blonde person who did the kool-aid hair dye thing,” tweeted BuzzFeed reporter Caroline Haskins.

Meanwhile, many people just dug into the look of the dog, not holding back on the ridicule.

“If Clifford looks like that, what tf is Stitch about to look like?” tweeted YouTuber Kingsley.

“The CGI Clifford looks nothing like Martin Short,” said actor James Urbaniak, referring to the 1994 comedy of the same name.

Timeless actor Malcolm Barrett chimed in, “I know y’all think I’m joking but, at the time I auditioned, I really wanted the villain role in Clifford…Like, i for real put my all into it.”

Others just thought the ridicule of the Big Red Dog was unnecessary. Author Preeti Chhibber wrote, “Can’t believe you’re all cyber bullying clifford.”

“More people are upset about the appearance of the new Clifford the Big Red Dog than 45 pardoning Michael Flynn,” tweeted RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Nina West.

The negative criticism for Clifford is deja vu for Paramount as they went through the same thing with the first look at Sonic the Hedgehog. Fans of the video game character immediately freaked out on Twitter when they saw his teeth, calling them “creepy” and “nightmarish.” This prompted paramount to delay the release so the production can work further on character redesign. This could very well be the same situation for Clifford.

Directed by Walt Becker, Clifford The Big Red Dog stars Darby Camp as Emily Elizabeth, a middle-schooler Emily who meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy. She never anticipated to wake up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an edge-of-your-seat adventure.

I was trying to pin down what Clifford's color reminds me of, and I figured it out: a blonde person who did the kool-aid hair dye thing https://t.co/KxKqdA3gTH — Caroline Haskins (@caro1inehaskins) November 25, 2020

I am…. if Clifford looks like that, what tf is Stitch about to look like? pic.twitter.com/p1588PvFla — Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) November 25, 2020

I know y’all think I’m joking but, at the time I auditioned, I really wanted the villain role in Clifford. …Like, i for real put my all into it. — Verbal The Rapper✊🏾 (@malcolmbarrett) November 25, 2020

The CGI Clifford looks nothing like Martin Short. — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) November 25, 2020

can't believe you're all cyber bullying clifford — Preeti Chhibber says Let’s Win in GA! (@runwithskizzers) November 25, 2020

More people are upset about the appearance of the new Clifford the Big Red Dog than 45 pardoning Michael Flynn… pic.twitter.com/xglYHjpOQ3 — STREAM QUARANTINE DREAM 🎄 Nina West (@NinaWest) November 25, 2020

I don't know if I should be shocked or not that grown men are getting angry about how Clifford The Big Red Dog – a movie intended for preschoolers – looks. — Josh Fairhurst (@LimitedRunJosh) November 25, 2020

Me: All dogs are adorable.

The makers of CLIFFORD: Hold our water bowl. pic.twitter.com/wszu4h9d1N — Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) November 25, 2020

"they're all gonna laugh at you", Clifford 😳 pic.twitter.com/Y1upVXG5bq — Chloe Condon 🎀 (@ChloeCondon) November 26, 2020

Clifford just doesn't look right to me… Studios keep making the same mistakes. pic.twitter.com/paDuqLaj8u — Jordan VanDina (@JordanVanDina) November 26, 2020

this is what the new clifford is like! pic.twitter.com/SW9aAm9N4C — 63 Years Young (@ByYourLogic) November 25, 2020

Clifford the Giant Communist Dog — ianabramson (@ianabramson) November 25, 2020

think we can all agree Clifford should look like this pic.twitter.com/oixO174YMK — 𝘁𝗶𝗺 𝗯𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗲𝘀 (@TimBarnes451) November 25, 2020

I never read Clifford the Big Red Dog, the title gives too much away. — Sean Thomason (@TheThomason) November 25, 2020