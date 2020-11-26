Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Dr. Fauci & Byron Allen Talk Covid-19 Vaccine, Skepticism In Black Community Surrounding Potential Treatments

Got A Tip? Tip Us

First Look At ‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ Draws Mixed Reviews, But Mostly Jokes

Paramount Pictures released the first look at its adaptation of the Scholastic’s popular children’s book Clifford the Big Red Dog and the large canine looked very red… or something close to it. As soon as the teaser trailer was dropped Twitter erupted with reactions — and not many of them were good.

Just search “Clifford” on Twitter and you will read the many reactions that range from creepy to hilarious. But the one thing was the look of the dog. Many were commenting about how the dog looked weird — but mostly the hue of red.

“I was trying to pin down what Clifford’s color reminds me of, and I figured it out: a blonde person who did the kool-aid hair dye thing,” tweeted BuzzFeed reporter Caroline Haskins.

Meanwhile, many people just dug into the look of the dog, not holding back on the ridicule.

“If Clifford looks like that, what tf is Stitch about to look like?” tweeted YouTuber Kingsley.

“The CGI Clifford looks nothing like Martin Short,” said actor James Urbaniak, referring to the 1994 comedy of the same name.

Timeless actor Malcolm Barrett chimed in, “I know y’all think I’m joking but, at the time I auditioned, I really wanted the villain role in Clifford…Like, i for real put my all into it.”

Others just thought the ridicule of the Big Red Dog was unnecessary. Author Preeti Chhibber wrote, “Can’t believe you’re all cyber bullying clifford.”

“More people are upset about the appearance of the new Clifford the Big Red Dog than 45 pardoning Michael Flynn,” tweeted RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Nina West.

The negative criticism for Clifford is deja vu for Paramount as they went through the same thing with the first look at Sonic the Hedgehog. Fans of the video game character immediately freaked out on Twitter when they saw his teeth, calling them “creepy” and “nightmarish.” This prompted paramount to delay the release so the production can work further on character redesign. This could very well be the same situation for Clifford.

Directed by Walt Becker, Clifford The Big Red Dog stars Darby Camp as Emily Elizabeth, a middle-schooler Emily who meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy. She never anticipated to wake up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an edge-of-your-seat adventure.

Read more reaction tweets about the first look at the Big Red Dog.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad