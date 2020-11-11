First Look At Omar Chaparro In Lockdown-Shot Drama ‘7th & Union’ – AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s the first look at Omar Chaparro (Pokemon: Detective Pikachu) in 7th & Union, in which he plays Mexican ex-fighter Raymundo who forms an unlikely bond with a disgruntled man whose life and relationship with his daughter are unraveling. The men join forces to win a fight that could very well save Raymundo, his wife and their child.

Also starring are Edy Ganem (Devious Maids), Gregg Daniel and Erinn Westbrook. Oscar Orlando Torres wrote the screenplay and Anthony Nardolillo (Shine) directed. Producers are Christopher Acebo of Broken English Productions, Anthony Nardolillo and Oscar Orlando Torres with Stanley Preschutti and Jolene Rodriguez of Grandave Capital are serving as executive producers.

The movie began shooting in Los Angeles during the pandemic this summer and is now in post.

Tamara Nagahiro of Grandave International is handling sales on the project at AFM.