‘First Cow’ Leads Field In Gotham Awards Nominations

First Cow collected four Gotham Awards nominations to lead the field in an awards year altered by COVID-19.

Kelly Reichardt’s period drama, released by A24, is up for feature, screenplay and acting awards. See the full list of nominees below. Other nominations were spread around — including the series awards, 41 titles in all got recognized in 10 categories. In addition to First Cow, the top feature category also includes The Assistant, Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Nomadland and Relic.

The Gothams, which will be held January 11, typically kick off Oscar season in November. The usual rhythms of the season are different this year and most awards, including the Oscars in April, are likely to be conducted virtually due to safety concerns. The Gothams will be held at their longtime home, Cipriani Wall Street, but without in-person attendees.

Now in their 30th year, the awards are produced by the Independent Filmmaker Project.

Due to eligibility requirements, some films expected to be contenders through the rest of the season aren’t in the mix for the Gothams, notably Netflix releases like Mank, Da 5 Bloods and The Prom. The streaming leader is represented with nominations for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and I’m Thinking of Ending Things as well as a series nod for Unorthodox.

“We congratulate the 2020 IFP Gotham Award nominees. In this unprecedented year we look forward to bringing the industry together and shining a light on some incredible films and television shows. We are proud to be celebrating our 30th anniversary in our resilient city, and continuing the core mission of IFP, independent storytelling.” IFP executive director Jeffrey Sharp said.

Nominees are selected by committees of film critics, journalists, festival programmers, and film curators. Separate juries of writers, directors, actors, producers, editors and others directly involved in making films will determine the final IFP Gotham Award recipients.

Annual Gotham Actor Tributes, Director Tribute and Industry Tribute honors will be announced at a later date.

Here are the nominations:

Best Feature

The Assistant

First Cow

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Nomadland

Relic

Best Documentary

76 Days

City Hall

Our Time Machine

A Thousand Cuts

Time

Best International Feature

Bacurau

Beanpole

Cuties (Mignonnes)

Identifying Features

Martin Eden

Wolfwalkers

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version

Channing Godfrey Peoples, Miss Juneteenth

Alex Thompson, Saint Frances

Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Swallow

Andrew Patterson, The Vast of Night

Best Screenplay

Bad Education, Mike Makowsky

First Cow, Jon Raymond, Kelly Reichardt

The Forty-Year-Old Version, Radha Blank

Fourteen, Dan Sallitt

The Vast of Night, James Montague, Craig Sanger

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Jude Law in The Nest

John Magaro, First Cow

Jesse Plemons, I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Best Actress

Nicole Beharie, Miss Juneteenth

Jessie Buckley, I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Carrie Coon, The Nest

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Breakthrough Actor

Jasmine Batchelor, The Surrogate

Kingsley Ben-Adir, One Night in Miami…

Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Orion Lee, First Cow

Kelly O’Sullivan, Saint Frances

Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes)

The Great

Immigration Nation

P-Valley

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Breakthrough Series – Short Format ( under 40 minutes)

Betty

Dave

I May Destroy You

Taste the Nation

Work in Progress