‘First Cow’ Leads Field In Gotham Awards Nominations

First Cow collected four Gotham Awards nominations to lead the field in an awards year altered by COVID-19.
Kelly Reichardt’s period drama, released by A24, is up for feature, screenplay and acting awards. See the full list of nominees below. Other nominations were spread around — including the series awards, 41 titles in all got recognized in 10 categories. In addition to First Cow, the top feature category also includes The Assistant, Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Nomadland and Relic.
The Gothams, which will be held January 11, typically kick off Oscar season in November. The usual rhythms of the season are different this year and most awards, including the Oscars in April, are likely to be conducted virtually due to safety concerns. The Gothams will be held at their longtime home, Cipriani Wall Street, but without in-person attendees.
Now in their 30th year, the awards are produced by the Independent Filmmaker Project.
Due to eligibility requirements, some films expected to be contenders through the rest of the season aren’t in the mix for the Gothams, notably Netflix releases like Mank, Da 5 Bloods and The Prom. The streaming leader is represented with nominations for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and I’m Thinking of Ending Things as well as a series nod for Unorthodox.
“We congratulate the 2020 IFP Gotham Award nominees. In this unprecedented year we look forward to bringing the industry together and shining a light on some incredible films and television shows. We are proud to be celebrating our 30th anniversary in our resilient city, and continuing the core mission of IFP, independent storytelling.” IFP executive director Jeffrey Sharp said.
Nominees are selected by committees of film critics, journalists, festival programmers, and film curators. Separate juries of writers, directors, actors, producers, editors and others directly involved in making films will determine the final IFP Gotham Award recipients.
Annual Gotham Actor Tributes, Director Tribute and Industry Tribute honors will be announced at a later date.
Here are the nominations:
Best Feature
The Assistant
First Cow
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Nomadland
Relic
Best Documentary
76 Days
City Hall
Our Time Machine
A Thousand Cuts
Time
Best International Feature
Bacurau
Beanpole
Cuties (Mignonnes)
Identifying Features
Martin Eden
Wolfwalkers
Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award
Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version
Channing Godfrey Peoples, Miss Juneteenth
Alex Thompson, Saint Frances
Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Swallow
Andrew Patterson, The Vast of Night
Best Screenplay
Bad Education, Mike Makowsky
First Cow, Jon Raymond, Kelly Reichardt
The Forty-Year-Old Version, Radha Blank
Fourteen, Dan Sallitt
The Vast of Night, James Montague, Craig Sanger
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Jude Law in The Nest
John Magaro, First Cow
Jesse Plemons, I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Best Actress
Nicole Beharie, Miss Juneteenth
Jessie Buckley, I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Carrie Coon, The Nest
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Breakthrough Actor
Jasmine Batchelor, The Surrogate
Kingsley Ben-Adir, One Night in Miami…
Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Orion Lee, First Cow
Kelly O’Sullivan, Saint Frances
Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes)
The Great
Immigration Nation
P-Valley
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Breakthrough Series – Short Format (under 40 minutes)
Betty
Dave
I May Destroy You
Taste the Nation
Work in Progress
