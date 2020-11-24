‘Fire Season’ Drama From Joy Blake In Works At TNT

TNT is developing drama series Fire Season.

Written by Joy Blake (First Kill), in Fire Season a group of strangers are forced together in a real-time escape from a deadly wildfire.

Blake is executive producing with the Nacelle Company’s Brian Volk-Weiss, Matt Ochacher, and Michael Pelmont.

Blake most recently served as co-executive producer on the Fox sci-fi drama Next. Before that, she was a co-executive producer on another Fox genre series, The Passage. She is repped by the Nacelle Company and Duncan Hedges at Hanson-Jacobson.