Final Draft Awards: Aaron Sorkin, Steve McQueen And Ramy Youssef Among Honorees

Final Draft, a Cast & Crew Company, will honor Aaron Sorkin, Steve McQueen, Ramy Youssef and more at its 16th annual Final Draft Awards. The virtual March 2 awards ceremony is also set to celebrate the work of Sofia Coppola and Radha Blank.

“2020 has been a year of cataclysmic change and has amplified the need and appreciation for voices like our honorees who are telling stories that illuminate our culture, history and humanity,” Final Draft president Shelly Mellot said. “These are provocative storytellers from diverse backgrounds and perspectives sharing their vision of the world and bringing us together at a time when we need it most. We could not be more proud to honor them and their inspiring work.”

Sorkin, who has been honored before, will receive the Final Draft Zeitgeist Award, an honor dedicated to celebrating a writer whose work speaks powerfully to the current social climate. McQueen, whose Small Axe will stream on Prime Video beginning Nov 20., is set to take home one of the ceremony’s two Storyteller Awards. On The Rocks director Sofia Coppola will receive the other Storyteller Award.

The virtual ceremony will also feature two New Voice Awards celebrating rising and vital talents in Hollywood. Youssef, known for creating and starring in Hulu’s Ramy, will receive Final Draft’s New Voice Award for television while The 40-Year-Old Version director Radha Blank will take home the ceremony’s New Voice Award for film.

The winners of the 2020 Big Break Screenwriting Contest who will also be celebrated at the event.

Previous Final Draft Award honorees include Quentin Tarantino, Nancy Meyers, Lawrence Kasdan, Paul Schrader, Scott Alexander & Larry Karaszewski and more. Among the previous New Voice Award recipients are Steven Canals, Lulu Wang, Liz Hannah, Issa Rae, Boots Riley and Tanya Saracho.