Filming Resumes On David Tennant-Starrer ‘Around The World In 80 Days’; Masterpiece Boards For U.S.; Cast Added

After production was halted on David Tennant drama Around The World In 80 Days amid the escalating coronavirus pandemic last March, filming has resumed in Romania. In all, the shoot will be spread across locations and studios in Romania and South Africa over a five-month period.

A Slim Film + Television and Federation co-production for the European Alliance (France Télévisions, ZDF and RAI), the project has also been boarded by co-production partners Masterpiece in the U.S., Peu Communications in South Africa, and Belgium’s Be-FILMS and RTBF. Daro Film associate produces.

Joining Tennant in the eight-part adaptation of Jules Verne’s classic adventure are French actor Ibrahim Koma (OSS 177) as Phileas Fogg’s irrepressible valet, Passepartout, and Leonie Benesch (The Crown) as determined journalist, Abigail ‘Fix’ Fortescue.

Related Story Disneyland To Furlough Additional Staff And Execs As Shutdown Continues

Also starring as series regulars are Jason Watkins (Des) and Peter Sullivan (Poldark).

Guest actors now joining the cast include Lindsay Duncan (A Discovery Of Witches), Dolly Wells (Dracula), Richard Wilson (Merlin), Faical Elkihel (The Spy), Anthony Flanagan (The Terror), Gary Beadle (Patrick Melrose) and Giovanni Scifoni (DOC – Nelle Tue Mani).

Around The World In 80 Days is adapted by a team of writers led by Ashley Pharoah (Life On Mars) and Caleb Ranson (Child Of Mine). Steve Barron (The Durrells) directs with Charles Beeson (The Mentalist) also helming a number of episodes. Producer is Peter McAleese (The Gunman).

Seven West Media has also backed the production and will broadcast in Australia. The series has been acquired by the BBC in the UK and RTS in Switzerland. Federation Entertainment handles distribution rights and says negotiations are being closed with additional international platforms.

Exec producers are Simon Crawford Collins for Slim, Lionel Uzan and Pascal Breton for Federation, Winnie Serite for Peu and Susanne Simpson for Masterpiece.

The production team is working closely with local governments in Romania and South Africa, adhering to guidelines regarding filming at this time.