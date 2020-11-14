Film2Future To Honor ‘Shameless’ Scribe LaToya Morgan With Changemaker Award At First-Ever Virtual Gala

Film diversity non-profit Film2Future will honor The Walking Dead and Shameless writer LaToya Morgan at its first-ever virtual gala on Thursday. The annual gala and fundraiser, named “Origins In the Beginning,” honors Morgan with its 2020 Changemaker award.

“Growing up in a L.A., I dreamed of the day I could create my own stories and get them on screen. I always wished for an organization like Film2Future which is doing incredible work building a pipeline for talented diverse students directly to the entertainment industry,” said the honoree, Morgan, who participated on Film2Future’s ‘Staying Creative in Uncertain Times’ panel earlier this year. “Every time I speak with the students I’m inspired by the depths of their curiosity, commitment, and creativity. It’s exciting to share insight into the work that I do knowing that these exceptional teens are the next generation of great storytellers.”

In addition to honoring Morgan, who has most been tapped by J.J. Abrams to co-create and executive produce HBO Max’s Duster, the virtual gathering will celebrate the high school filmmakers at the center of the non-profit’s efforts to build a more diverse pipeline into the entertainment industry. Thursday’s gala will also serve as the premiere for a number of student-created short films that deal with a range of topics including domestic abuse and gender identity.

The Thursday event, hosted by actress-musician Andy Allo, will also feature appearances from American Horror Story actress Adina Porter, Tony Award-nominated actor Sahr Ngaujah and more. Additional actors set to make appearances throughout the show are Mayans M.C.‘s Joseph Raymond Lucero, Carla Baratta, Mike Meltran, Vincent ‘Rocco’ Vargas, Emilio Rivera and more.

“I am beyond thrilled to honor LaToya Morgan for the 2020 Film2Future Changemaker Award. LaToya is Superwoman — from show-running groundbreaking, inclusive shows to advocating for emerging writers, to speaking to our students to fighting for a fair election — she is dedicated to making change everywhere. She truly embodies everything Film2Future works to instill in our students,” said Film2Future founder and Haven Entertainment founder partner Rachel Miller.

Individual tickets start at $30 and are available for purchase now. Additional information on the event can be found at Film2Future.org/events.