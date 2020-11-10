Film Mode Adds Mario Lopez Comedy ‘Ollie’, Jeremy Piven Pic ‘Last Call’ To Slate – AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Clay Epstein’s Film Mode Entertainment has beefed up its sales slate as the American Film Market gets underway in its virtual form.

The company has acquired world rights on the hybrid live-action/animated family comedy Ollie. In development, the pic will star Mario Lopez (Saved By The Bell) alongside skateboarder and musician Tony Alva. Story follows CJ, a 13-year-old by who is having a tough time at his local skatepark. His life takes a dramatic, adventurous and positive turn when he is befriended by Ollie, a skateboarding bulldog who was just fired from his watchdog job.

Lopez will produce and voice the character Ollie. Also producing are Mark Roberts via Roberts/David Films, along with Lorena David. Clay Epstein is executive producing.

Film Mode has also boarded international rights on comedy Last Call alongside BondIt Media Capital. The pic features Jeremy Piven (Entourage), Taryn Manning (Orange Is The New Black), Zach McGowan (Dracula Untold), Bruce Dern (Nebraska) and Jamie Kennedy (Son Of The Mask).

Paolo Pilladi directed the movie, which was produced by DJ Dodd, Ante Novakovic, Paolo Pilladi, and Rob Simmons. Greg Lingo is executive producing. It follows Mick (Piven) as he returns to his old stomping ground for a family emergency and is forced to stay when presented with a huge real estate opportunity. Now he must decide between taking the money or saving the one thing that links him to his past and his one true love; the family bar.

The film will have its world market premiere screening at AFM. At the event, Film Mode will also debut first footage for sci-fi action epic adventure Rainfall starring Ken Jeong (Crazy Rich Asians), Temuera Morrison (Aquaman), Daniel Gillies (The Originals) and Jason Isaacs (The Death Of Stalin).

Luke Sparke directed and wrote the pic. Producers are Carly and Carmel Imrie with co-exec producer Todd Williams. It is in post-production and Film Mode is repping rights outside of Australia and New Zealand.