Fangoria Adds Stephen King Podcast ‘The Kingcast’ To Network; Elijah Wood & Kumail Nanjiani Among Previous Guests

EXCLUSIVE: After relaunching its podcast network last month, horror outfit Fangoria has brought Stephen King podcast The Kingcast into the fold as one of its flagship shows.

The pod was started in May has featured guests including Elijah Wood, Kumail Nanjiani, Karyn Kusama, Bryan Fuller and Mike Flanagan. It is hosted by Eric Vespe and Scott Wampler and uploads weekly on Wednesdays.

“We’re both thrilled and honored for The Kingcast to be joining the Fangoria Podcast Network,” Vespe said. “Much like the namesake of our show, Fangoria is an American horror institution, one we both grew up with, and it’s very exciting to be joining the brand’s storied legacy.”

Added Wampler: “As anyone who knows us can attest, Eric and I can talk about Stephen King ‘til we are blue in the face, and we look forward to doing that on a full-time basis for Team Fango.”

As Deadline previously revealed, Fangoria relaunched its pod network in October with Colors of the Dark, which is hosted by horror historians Elric Kane and Dr. Rebekah McKendry.

“The work of Stephen King is deeply intertwined in every horror fan’s life, sometimes in surprising ways,” Fangoria co-owner Tara Ansley said. “The Kingcast explores those unexpected and deep connections through conversations with an array of strong voices. As storytellers, King continues to serve as an inspiration to us all.”