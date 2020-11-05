‘Family Ties’ Cast To Reunite On ‘Stars In The House’

The Keaton family is back. Family Ties original cast members Meredith Baxter (Elyse Keaton), Michael Gross (Steven Keaton), Michael J. Fox (Alex P. Keaton), Tina Yothers (Jennifer Keaton), Marc Price (Irwin “Skippy” Handelman) and Scott Valentine (Nick Moore) will reunite Tuesday on Stars in the House benefit series for The Actors Fund. Hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the Nov. 10 episode, airing at 8 PM ET, will feature the cast reminiscing about their time on the beloved sitcom.

“We’re so thankful that our audiences continue to generously donate to StarsInTheHouse.com, which goes directly to The Actors Fund, helping anyone in the artistic community with essential needs like financial support to buy groceries, pay rent and pay doctor’s bills. We’re overwhelmed with gratitude that we raised over $15,000 during Tuesday’s all-day ‘Vote-a-thon’ broadcast,” said Rudetsky and Wesley.

“During this time of what seems like unending national stress, we find that our audiences are drawn to reunions of what we call ‘comfort tv,’ those tv shows from yesteryear that brought us all so much joy,” they added. “Some of our most popular episodes featured TV shows like Taxi, Frasier, and Melrose Place, and we have no doubt the Family Ties reunion is going to be one of our most viewed!”

The livestream Stars in the House series raises money for The Actors Fund’s COVID-19 efforts.

The reunion episode will stream exclusively on People social platforms Facebook and Twitter, as well as on PeopleTV’s Facebook and Twitter, and on Stars In The House YouTube channel and StarsInTheHouse.com.