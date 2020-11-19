Family Comedy With Music From Devon & Ranada Shepard, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson & Mary J. Blige Set At ABC As Put Pilot

ABC has given a big put pilot commitment to Family Affair, a single-camera family comedy with musical elements from husband-and-wife writer-producers Devon and Ranada Shepard, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Universal Music/Polygram and ABC Signature.

Written by Devon and Ranada Shepard, Family Affair centers on A-ron, a faded R&B star and committed bachelor whose life is thrown into a tailspin when he’s saddled with raising his sister’s four kids. A-ron is overwhelmed and underwater until he discovers that musical talent runs in the family. These kids can sing! With their sights set on success, A-ron’s about to learn that managing a music group might be hard, but raising four kids is even harder.

The Shepards executive produce with Jackson via his G Unit Film & Television, Blige and Bruce Miller via her Blue Butterfly, David Blackman and Daniel Inkeles for Universal Music/Polygram and Noah Rosenberg. ABC Signature is the studio.

The project, described as black-ish meets The Jackson 5, landed at ABC in a competitive situation with multiple networks pursuing it. I hear the commitment, among the biggest for a comedy project this season, includes the possibility of opening a writers room.

Family Affair extends Jackson’s relationship with Blige who headlines Starz’s Power Book II: Ghost, executive produced by Curtis. The two also share strong music background that they will use to shape the music aspect of the show.

Devon Shepard’s credits include Being Mary Jane (co-executive producer/executive producer), The Neighborhood (co-executive producer) and most recently Bigger (executive producer).

Renada Shepard most recently served as co-executive producer on Born Again Virgin and Connecting.

Under his deal with Starz/Lionsgate, Jackson is focusing on expansion of the Power universe as an executive producer, with spinoffs Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force. Jackson also has in development new projects including BMF Black Family Mafia which was picked up by Starz in April, Twenty Four Seven with CBS All Access and Female Sports Agent and Moment in Time at Starz. Jackson also executive produces ABC’s drama series For Life, whose second season premiered last night.

Grammy-winning singer & songwriter, Oscar-nominated actress Blige launched her production company, Blue Butterfly, and signed a first-look TV deal with Lionsgate in 2019. Blige most recently executive produced Lifetime’s The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel. As an actress, Blige will next star as Dinah Washington in the Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect, alongside Jennifer Hudson coming out in August 2021. Blige is also working with Oscar-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth and Amazon on an untitled documentary celebrating the 25th anniversary of her famed album My Life.

Jackson is repped by APA and attorneys Eric Feig and Stephen Savva. Blige is repped by APA, The Lede Company and Granderson Des Rochers. Devon & Renada Shepard are repped by APA, Nacelle Company, Hansen Jacobson Teller. Rosenberg is repped by APA, Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.