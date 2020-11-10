European Film Award Nominations: ‘Another Round’, ‘Corpus Christi’, ‘Martin Eden’ Lead The Way

The European Film Academy has unveiled the nominations for its 2020 awards, which will take place virtually across a series of online events December 8-12.

Leading the way are Another Round, Corpus Christi, and Martin Eden which have four nominations apiece, including for European Film 2020. Joining them in that main category are Berlin Alexanderplatz, The Painted Bird, and Undine.

Nominated for European Documentary are: Acasa, My Home; Collective; Gunda; Little Girl; Saudi Runaway; and The Cave.

In the European Director category, joining Thomas Vinterberg for Another Round, Jan Komasa for Corpus Christi, and Pietro Marcello for Martin Eden are Agnieszka Holland for Charlatan, Francois Ozon for Summer Of 85, and Maria Sødahl for Hope.

The European Actress nominees are: Paula Beer (Udine); Natasha Berezhnaya (Dau. Natasha); Andrea Bræin Hovig (Hope); Ane Dahl Torp (Charter); Nina Hoss (My Little Sister); and Marta Nieto (Mother).

Up for European actor: Bartosz Bielenia (Corpus Christi); Goran Bogdan (Father); Elio Germano (Hidden Away); Luca Marinelli (Martin Eden); Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round); Viggo Mortensen (Falling).

The European Screenwriter nominees are: Martin Behnke and Burhan Qurbani (Berlin Alexanderplatz); Costa-Gavras (Adults In The Room); Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo (Bad Tales); Pietro Marcello and Maurizio Braucci (Martin Eden); Mateusz Pacewicz (Corpus Christi); and Thomas Vinterberg and Tobias Lindholm (Another Round).

Finally, the European Short Film candidates are: All Cats Are Grey In The Dark; Genius Loci; Past Perfect; Sun Dog; and Uncle Thomas, Accounting For The Days.

There are six nominations in the European Film category as well as the European Documentary category this year, a departure from the traditional five.

“In order to widen the platform to more European films in what is such a difficult time for European cinema and artists, the EFA Board has decided to exceptionally increase the nominations in the full length feature film categories and in the documentary category from five to six,” said EFA Board chairman Mike Downey.

The more than 3,800 EFA Members will now convene (digitally) to select the winners.