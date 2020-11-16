Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

California Governor Gavin Newsom Tightens COVID-19 Restrictions In 40 Counties: “We Are Now Moving Backwards Not Forwards”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Euphoria’ Star Hunter Schafer Signs With CAA

Hunter Schafer
Photo by Hadar Pitchon

EXCLUSIVE: Actress and artist Hunter Schafer, known for her breakout role as Jules in HBO’s Emmy-winning series Euphoria opposite Zendaya, has signed with CAA for representation.

Euphoria received six 2020 Primetime Emmy nominations, winning three, including lead actress for Zendaya. It’s set to premiere the first of two special episodes on December 6.

The first episode, titled “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” finds Rue (Zendaya) in the aftermath of being left by Jules (Schafer) at the train station and relapsing.

Hunter is also the new face and Global Brand Ambassador for Shiseido. Earlier this year, she was featured in Calvin Klein’s Spring 2020 Campaign, opposite Justin Bieber, Maluma, and Lil Nas X.

Hunter is repped by Untitled Entertainment and attorney Harris Hartman at Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad