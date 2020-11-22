‘Euphoria’ Actor Lukas Gage Gains Hollywood Support After ‘Sh*t Talking’ Director Disses His Apartment

Euphoria actor Lukas Gage shared an important message for all e-meeting attendees after an awkward Zoom interaction with a director.

“psa if you’re a shit talking director make sure to mute ur shit on zoom mtgings,” Gage captioned his Twitter video, which circulated the internet on Friday.

In the video an unidentified director, who didn’t know he was unmuted, bags on Gage’s living space.

“These poor people live in these tiny apartments. I’m looking at his background and he’s got his TV,” the director says before Gage informs him that he’s heard everything so far.

The Angelyne and Love, Victor actor then unmutes himself and responds to the director apologizing for his apartment.

“I know it’s a shitty apartment, that’s why give me this job so I can get a better one,” he says.

The director apologizes to the actor, noting that he’s “mortified” not at his own comments, but at the fact that Gage heard them. The unnamed director continues to apologize until Gage continues his witty response.

“I’m living in a four-by-four box, it’s fine. Just give me the job and we’ll be fine,” he said.

The video made its rounds on social media, eliciting a number of reactions from fellow Hollywood names including Billy Eichner, Judd Apatow, Zelda Williams, Patrick Wilson and more.

Among the reactions and responses were speculations about the director’s identity, but also messages of support for Gage.

“Actors are often (not always but often) treated like garbage and taken advantage of because ‘we’re just lucky to have a job’ and ‘we’re gonna take the job anyway’ etc etc,” Eichner said, retweeting Gage’s video. “It’s fucked up.”

