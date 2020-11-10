Erin Underhill Promoted To President Of Universal Television

Universal Television has named longtime NBCUniversal executive Erin Underhill president following Pearlena Igbokwe’s promotion to chairman of Universal Studio Group.

Underhill, who has been with the company in a variety of roles since 2000, was most recently EVP Drama Development, a position she has held since 2017.

It marks the first of three major hires for Igbokwe’s studio group, which is also searching for executives to run UCP following the departure of Dawn Olmstead to Anonymous Content and NBCUniversal International Studios, that following the departure of Jeff Wachtel.

“Throughout her 20-plus-year career at NBCUniversal, Erin has been involved with some of our company’s most iconic shows. Her extraordinary instincts for story are unmatched and valued by her team and she has earned the unqualified respect of all our producers,” Igbokwe said. “She brings a deep understanding of the industry and our studio business as well as a high level of emotional intelligence to this role. I’m excited to see her build upon what she has already contributed to the Universal Television legacy.”

Related Story Pearlena Igbokwe Unveils Universal Studio Group Leadership Team Following Production Restructure

Underhill has worked both on the studio and network side of the business, often in a dual capacity, and has served on both the comedy and drama teams during her time at NBCU. She has worked on series including New Amsterdam, Good Girls, Bates Motel, FBI, Friday Night Lights, Parenthood, Heroes, The West Wing and ER as well as upcoming series such as Queen Latifah’s The Equalizer for CBS and Jason Katims’ autism dramedy for Amazon.

She has also collaborated with writers and producers including Julie Plec, Martin Gero, Jenna Bans, Mike Daniels, Carol Mendelsohn, Jessica Goldberg and David Frankel.

“The opportunity to lead Universal Television, the only studio I’ve ever called home, is a dream come true. I’m very grateful to Pearlena for trusting and believing in me and am honored to lead what I consider to be the best team of executives in town,” Underhill said. “It’s a privilege to work with an undeniable roster of immense creative talent. Together we will continue to expand our reach and tell entertaining, escapist and authentic stories that bring meaning and connection to audiences around the world.”