Eric Min Named Head of Content At 1091 Pictures

1091 Pictures has hired former XYZ Films executive Eric Min as the Head of Content where Min will spearhead content acquisition, client management, and release management for the film and series distribution label.

“We are thrilled to have Eric join us to lead 1091’s fantastic Content team,” said Doug Shineman, Chief Revenue

Officer for 1091 Pictures. “Eric’s broad experience across development, talent relationships, acquisitions, and sales will prove valuable as 1091 Pictures lines up an exciting streaming slate for 2021.”

During his time at XYZ Films, Min was part of the international sales and distribution team and ran all aspects of the worldwide sales, distribution, and acquisition of feature films, including notable titles Arctic with

Mads Mikkelsen, Mandy, starring Nicolas Cage, Brawl in Cellblock 99, and Vivarium.

Before XYZ, Min served as the EVP for film and TV at Aldamisa Entertainment for five years, overseeing international sales, distribution, and content acquisitions. Prior to this, Min was VP of international sales and distribution for Seven Arts Pictures.

Said Min, “I’m excited to join the 1091 Pictures team and continue to build upon the success of the company’s award-winning slate as we broaden our focus towards bigger-budget titles for both domestic and global releases.”