Emmys: Children’s Programming Categories Migrating To Daytime Ceremony

The Television Academy and the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said Monday that they have agreed to move all children’s categories from the Primetime Emmy Awards (overseen by the TV Academy) to the Daytime Emmy Awards (overseen by NATAS). The move will mean no more kids categories in the Creative Arts Emmy ceremony beginning with the upcoming year.

The groups said in a release Monday that the move “helps to eliminate confusion and streamline submissions in the category,” as the majority of Children’s categories already reside in the purview of the Daytime Emmys, which has as its traditional focus morning programming, talk shows and soap operas.

This year, the Creative Arts Emmys awarded its Outstanding Children’s Program trophy to both The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance on Netflix and the HBO documentary We Are The Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest.

The TV Academy and NATAS said the Daytime Programming and Children’s Programming peer groups will continue to vote on excellence in children’s programming.

Variety reported this news first today.