‘Emily In Paris’ Renewed At Netflix For Season 2

Lily Collins is set for another Parisian adventure after Netflix renewed Darren Star’s Emily in Paris.

The romantic comedy originally was set up at Paramount Network but moved to the streamer over the summer and launched at the start of October, when it moved into Netflix’s Top 10 list, per Nielsen.

The renewal came in the form of a letter from Emily’s fictional boss, Sylvie Grateau (see below).

In Emily In Paris, Emily (Collins), an ambitious twentysomething marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping its social media strategy. Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends and navigating new romances.

Ashley Park co-stars in the show, whose series regular cast also includes Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat and Bruno Gouery. Kate Walsh, William Abadie and Arnaud Viard recur.

The half-hour series was created, written and executive produced by Star (Younger, Sex and the City). Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of Jax Media also exec produce alongside Andrew Fleming. Collins produces. Produced by MTV Studios, the series was filmed on location in Paris and across France.

Collins, speaking at a PaleyFest even said that shooting Emily in Paris was very much “life imitating art” and full of “meta moments” where her real-life experiences in the European city mirrored those of her character.