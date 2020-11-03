Record-Breaking Marathon Runner Eliud Kipchoge Getting Doc Treatment From Ridley Scott Creative Group; Dogwoof On Sales

Eliud Kipchoge, the Kenyan long-distance runner who is the world record holder for fastest marathon, will be the subject of a feature documentary directed by Jake Scott.

Kipchoge: The Last Milestone is being produced by Ross Plummer through the Ridley Scott Creative Group with Ridley Scott, Kevin Macdonald and Kai-Lu Hsiung serving as Executive Producers.

The film is in post-production. Dogwoof has boarded global sales and will be presenting the film at AFM.

The doc charts Kipchoge as he attempts to become the first person to run a marathon in sub two hours, a feat he achieved in Vienna in October 2019 (though not at an official event). It promises to be an intimate look into the man, including footage from his home in Kenya, interviews with those close to him, and chronicling the intense training that goes into his record attempt. The actual run was captured by 16 DoPs placed along the circuit in Vienna.

“It was a privilege working with director Jake Scott and his team to capture the story of my journey to breaking the two-hour marathon barrier. I hope this film will share my message and inspire people around the world for generations to come to have the courage to dream big and push past their limits,” said Kipchoge.

“We set out to document an extraordinary athlete attempting the seemingly impossible. Eliud Kipchoge ran for mankind that day and with it delivered his belief that “no human is limited”. What we discovered was the power of humility to inspire,” said Jake Scott.

“Eliud Kipchoge’s seemingly superhuman record-breaking marathon performance is one of the most awe-inspiring sporting achievements of all time, and how Jake and his team captured the event and the preparation leading up to it raises the bar for sports documentaries. At a time when we could all do with inspirational stories about what mankind can achieve and overcome, this is bound to make a huge impact on audiences worldwide,” added Dogwoof’s Oli Harbottle.