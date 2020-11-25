Eli Roth’s Crypt TV & India’s Abundantia Finalize Cast & Roll Cameras On Hindi Horror ‘Chhori’

EXCLUSIVE: Jack Davis and Eli Roth’s Crypt TV, backed by Blumhouse, has rounded out the cast on its first Indian production, the Hindi horror Chhori, which it is producing with local outfit Abundantia Entertainment.

Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais and Saurabh Goyal have all joined star Nushrratt Bharruccha in the pic, which is being directed by Vishal Furia and is a blend of horror and social drama, telling the story of age-old societal beliefs and practices that give rise to tales of terror. The project is a remake of Furia’s Marathi-language horror Lapachhapi.

Cameras are now rolling in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, with a few days to be shot later in Mumbai. Cast and crew attended a traditional muhurat puja ritual ahead of production getting underway.

Mumbai-based producers Abundantia have implemented thorough COVID-19 safety protocols for the production, including usage of PPE, frequent sanitization, as well as temperature checks and blood oxygen level checks. A specialist agency has been hired to manage the virus procedures.

T-series, the Indian music label and film production company, has also recently boarded the project.