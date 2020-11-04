Biden Camp Slams “Outrageous” Donald Trump Victory & Fraud Claim; Prepared For Legal Battle If Necessary

Joe Biden’s campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon has slammed Donald Trump’s premature victory and voter fraud claim as “outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect.”

O’Malley Dillon said in a statement: “It was outrageous because it is a naked effort to take away the democratic rights of American citizens.

It was unprecedented because never before in our history has a president of the United States sought to strip Americans of their voice in a national election. Having encouraged Republican efforts in multiple states to prevent the legal counting of these ballots before Election Day, now Donald Trump is saying these ballots can’t be counted after Election Day either.

And it was incorrect because it will not happen. The counting will not stop. It will continue until every duly cast vote is counted. Because that is what our laws — the laws that protect every Americans’ constitutional right to vote — require.

We repeat what the Vice President said tonight: Donald Trump does not decide the outcome of this election. Joe Biden does not decide the outcome of this election. The American people decide the outcome of this election. And the democratic process must and will continue until its conclusion.”

Dillon went on to say the Biden campaign has “legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist” Trump’s efforts to stifle voting if needed.

Trump earlier tonight raised the specter of a bitter challenge of the remaining ballots to be counted in the presidential race, telling a crowd of supporters at the White House that “as far as I am concerned we have already won.”