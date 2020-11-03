Election Day In America: Hollywood & Millions More Vote As Polls Open Nationwide

REFRESH FOR LATEST… After months and months of what has seemed like an endless campaign, it is finally Election Day in America.

The polls are open from coast to coast in what is anticipated to be a record-breaking day as millions are voting or are heading to cast their ballot later Tuesday. Like nearly 100 million Americans, polling leading Joe Biden and incumbent Donald Trump voted early.

For those who rose really early this morning or stayed up late last night, some of the first votes were counted in the tiny New Hampshire township of Dixville Notch just after midnight EST. In what many a prophetic result or just a piece of post-election trivia, all 5 votes in Dixville Notch went to former Vice-President Biden.

A very vocal force in this year’s election, Hollywood and a few other notables were up near the crack of dawn seeking to get out the vote, cast a vote and stay calm until the results come in – as you can see:

I’m fine. I’m perfectly fine. Let’s channel our nervous energy into calling swing states RIGHT NOW and getting every single vote we can before it’s too late! FL: https://t.co/KBTNAy5T0u

PA: https://t.co/uLNDvqeHlA

NC: https://t.co/8Gp2iJR0On

AZ: https://t.co/nhdKQT5B3z pic.twitter.com/vq92JXaXRr — billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 3, 2020

Today feels more like Yom Kippur than Yom Kippur (except for the nonstop eating). — Michael Green 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@andmichaelgreen) November 3, 2020

These states offer same day registration so no excuses #VOTE pic.twitter.com/2IttgbE58A — Jonathan Del Arco (@JonathanDelArco) November 3, 2020

If you are even thinking of not voting today. https://t.co/MN4eRqxYfM — David Simon (@AoDespair) November 3, 2020

U bet!

AND if Joe B wins, he should buy Jim Clyburn a house! https://t.co/KPtUT6Qdx3 — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) November 3, 2020

Vote for your country. pic.twitter.com/8OtM4cAyfk — James Comey (@Comey) November 3, 2020

How are you planning on spending the evening? I’m gonna order Mexican food & drink Sangria & hope. You? — Gloria Calderón Kellett (@everythingloria) November 3, 2020

Hey @PizzaToThePolls are you doing any kinda breakfast pizzas for folks?!?! We need to help these patriots stay in line!!!!!!!! 😀🙏🏾😀🙏🏾😀🙏🏾😀🙏🏾😀🙏🏾 https://t.co/AWAOWSxUtz — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) November 3, 2020

As for the candidates themselves, Election Day was still an opportunity to snag some last minute support.

Downbeat in tone, the former Celebrity Apprentice host is at his campaign HQ in Virginia right now thanking his team and addressing the media on the effect of the coronavirus on the election and nation. Nearly an hour later than expected, Trump, sounding tied, called into Fox & Friends earlier this morning, and he at one point said that someone asked him what the biggest difference between now and four years ago.

“I say Fox. You still have great people. You are three of them.”

As Brian Kilmeade tried to get a word in, Trump said, “Fox is much different in terms of politics.”

“Unlike other networks, we are trying to show both sides. So here is President Trump live. Here is Joe Biden live.”

“We report, they decide,” said Steve Doocy.

“So I don’t think it is an endorsement of anybody,” Kilmeade added.

Before hitting the trail for last minute campaigning in Pennsylvania, Biden spent the morning going to church in Wilmington and visiting the grave of his son Beau, his late wife Neilia and daughter Naomi are buried. He traveled to his hometown of Scranton, PA, where he visited his childhood home and wrote a note on the wall: “From this house to the White House with the grace of God. Joe Biden 11-3-2020.”

As for who will speak last tonight between Biden and Trump, that’s TBD right now. Follow Deadline’s coverage all day for updates and more.